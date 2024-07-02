A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home on Harpers Farm Road in Columbia on July 1, Howard County Police said Tuesday.

Police said they believe the shooting was accidental, and they do not believe that anyone outside of the home was involved nor do they “see any indications of foul play.”

Investigators said an “unsecured” handgun was in the home. The boy’s 5-year-old brother and parents were home at the time, and police said they’re determining whether the gunshot was self-inflected or from someone else at home.

Police said the child’s parents took him to the hospital, which is near their home. Police were called to the hospital around 11:30 Monday night, officials said.

Police seized the gun, officials said. No charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.