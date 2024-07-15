BALTIMORE —The FBI is warning bank customers about a string of alarming, violent crimes across Maryland, including many in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

Organized groups are targeting people after they leave ATMs or banks and robbing them at gunpoint.

It’s called “jugging.” The term comes from criminals targeting people with “jugs” or large amounts of cash after they leave ATMs.

The FBI told WJZ there were 21 incidents in one recent week.

Surveillance images from Bowie police show one case where the suspects pinned the victim against his SUV and demanded cash that he just withdrawn from an ATM.

They quickly drove off, on to the next target.

“From start to finish, it’s about 15 to 30 seconds, and they’re gone. Two or three get out of the car, rush up onto the victim, and make their demands, mostly brandishing a weapon,” FBI Special Agent Kevin Crout told WJZ.

Skyrocketing Number of Incidents

Crout said there have been more than 80 incidents this year. More than half of those happened in the past two months.

Most are in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties.

“The numbers have already surpassed last year,” Crout said. “If you saw it on a map of the state of Maryland, you would see a glowing trend up the Route 50 corridor from basically D.C. to Anne Arundel County, and that’s just due to the ease of access and close proximity to multiple banks, multiple shopping centers,” he said.

Chase Turns Deadly

Last week, police pursued alleged suspects in a BMW from Bestgate Road in Annapolis to Washington, D.C.

Two died, including a teenager, when the vehicle slammed into a tree and caught fire.

“Our hearts go out to all the people who have fallen victim to these suspects who choose to victimize innocent people and their lives. I also fully recognize there will be families grieving as the result of the decision these individuals made today,” Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said on July 2.

Nationwide Issue

The problem is not just in Maryland.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Texas shows a jugging victim who was followed to a gas station after getting money from the bank. The suspect jumped out, smashed her window, jumped through it, grabbed her bag and left within seconds.

In another case, suspects stole cash from a truck after they watched the victim go to a bank and leave the money inside.

In Maryland, most of these crimes have happened at the bank or cash machine.

“I don’t think it’s one large group, but the groups that are hitting various locations are working together in an organized fashion,” Crout said. “The groups will be at the bank waiting, and we have no intel to say why this bank, why that person.”

He said the getaway vehicles are often stolen.

“It’s a very fast, low-risk, potentially high reward crime for the suspect,” Crout said.

Protecting Yourself

The FBI warns people to stay alert, report anything suspicious, and not fight back.

“A lot of these incidents are happening in the middle of the day at busy times at banks, busy parking lots and shopping centers. That’s when people tend to let down their guard. They feel comfortable with people around,” Crout said.

He told WJZ, “We recommend complying with the demands. Don’t put up a fight because your life is worth more than what you’re going to lose that day.”

Here are more tips to stay safe from the FBI:

* Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Always be vigilant when withdrawing or depositing money from a bank or ATM.

* Look around for anyone who appears suspicious or is loitering in the area.

* Pay attention to individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicles to conduct business.

*Don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles in the parking lot or parked nearby.

* Report any suspicious activities immediately.

* Conceal Your Cash: When leaving the bank, ensure your cash is not visible. Place it in a secure, inconspicuous location such as a pocket or a bag.

* Vary Your Routine: Avoid regular patterns in your banking habits. Change the times and locations you visit the bank.

* Drive Directly to Your Next Destination: If you suspect you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station or a crowded, well-lit area, and call 911.

*Avoid Distractions: Do not engage in activities that might distract you, such as using your phone, until you are in a safe place.

FBI Involvement

The FBI is involved to help connect the dots between jurisdictions and provide overall intelligence.

“It’s definitely a coordinated crime of opportunity that’s well-thought-out, well-orchestrated,” Crout said. “We do see the same crews hitting multiple institutions over a few-hour period in multiple counties.”

If you have any information related to recent bank jugging incidents, you can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit an anonymous tip through tips.FBI.gov.