Celebrate the O's with FREE unlimited access to our entire site and app April 5-7. Go deep on Maryland sports with The Banner for just $1

Feds accuse Frederick County sheriff of illegally acquiring machine guns

Published on: April 05, 2023 1:00 PM EDT|Updated on: April 05, 2023 1:29 PM EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: Sheriff Chuck Jenkins (L), of Frederick County, MD., and Sheriff Graham Atkinson (R), of Surry County, NC., participate in a discussion on immigration October 12, 2011 in Washington, DC. The Center for Immigration Studies and the House Immigration Reform Caucus hosted the discussion with law enforcement agencies from local municipalities dealing with crime problems that are direct result from failure to control the border, and from lax enforcement of immigration laws. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Frederick County Charles Jenkins and local gun dealer Robert Krop are accused of falsifying statements on multiple documents using sheriff’s office letterhead requesting machine guns for “demonstration” in order to rent them out to customers, according to federal prosecutors.

In a Wednesday press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced that a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Jenkins, 66, and Robert Justin Krop, 36, with conspiracy and false statements in order to acquire machine guns. Krop was also charged with illegal possession of machine guns.

Jenkins, who was elected in 2006 and most recently re-elected last year, has gained notoriety for casting himself as part of the “constitutional sheriff” movement that resisted federal authority on COVID-19, election results, and gun policy. A 2022 article by The Marshall Project quoted Jenkins as questioning whether his deputies would ever be “facing off with a federal agency at gunpoint,” adding: “I hope not.”

Krop conspired with Jenkins to illegally purchase machine guns from August 2015 to May 2022, according to the indictment. On Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead, Jenkins and Krop said the guns would be used for “evaluation and demonstration,” but instead intended to rent them to customers, the indictment said.

Federal authorities also alleged in the indictment that Krop’s business offered political support to Jenkins “in recognition of his support for the business,” the press release said. Jenkins and Krop face maximum sentences of five years in federal prison for the charges, according to the release. Additionally, Krop could face up to 10 years for unlawful possession of a machine gun, prosecutors said.

Jenkins and Krop did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

bconarck@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok