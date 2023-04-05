Feds accuse Frederick County sheriff of illegally acquiring machine guns

Frederick County Charles Jenkins and local gun dealer Robert Krop are accused of falsifying statements on multiple documents using sheriff’s office letterhead requesting machine guns for “demonstration” in order to rent them out to customers, according to federal prosecutors.

In a Wednesday press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced that a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Jenkins, 66, and Robert Justin Krop, 36, with conspiracy and false statements in order to acquire machine guns. Krop was also charged with illegal possession of machine guns.

Jenkins, who was elected in 2006 and most recently re-elected last year, has gained notoriety for casting himself as part of the “constitutional sheriff” movement that resisted federal authority on COVID-19, election results, and gun policy. A 2022 article by The Marshall Project quoted Jenkins as questioning whether his deputies would ever be “facing off with a federal agency at gunpoint,” adding: “I hope not.”

Krop conspired with Jenkins to illegally purchase machine guns from August 2015 to May 2022, according to the indictment. On Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead, Jenkins and Krop said the guns would be used for “evaluation and demonstration,” but instead intended to rent them to customers, the indictment said.

Federal authorities also alleged in the indictment that Krop’s business offered political support to Jenkins “in recognition of his support for the business,” the press release said. Jenkins and Krop face maximum sentences of five years in federal prison for the charges, according to the release. Additionally, Krop could face up to 10 years for unlawful possession of a machine gun, prosecutors said.

Jenkins and Krop did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.