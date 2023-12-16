A crash involving a fire truck sent multiple people to the emergency room around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Police said the incident occurred at Frederick Road and North Prospect Avenue in Catonsville.

When officers from the Wilkens Precinct arrived, they learned a man in the civilian vehicle had crossed the double yellow line and ran into the fire truck.

Baltimore County Medics took the victims in the vehicle to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The number of people injured in the civilian vehicle wasn’t specified.

Officials say the fire truck was not in emergency status at the time and no firemen were injured.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team are investigating this incident.