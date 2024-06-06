The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Gianni Tumminello stole money when he worked as the general manager of the Baltimore Blast.

Everyone inside Courtroom 20 at the Baltimore County Courts Building in Towson agreed on that point. But there was no consensus on how much he took from the professional indoor soccer team.

Baltimore County Police initially put the theft at more than $173,000. But prosecutors, for various reasons, including the fact that a certified public accountant never performed an audit, did not believe that they could prove that amount. Tumminello’s defense attorney placed the figure in the range of $64,000 to $89,000. Meanwhile, the team’s owner alleged that Tumminello embezzled about $520,000.

Tumminello, 49, of Nottingham, pleaded guilty in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Thursday to theft for stealing between $25,000 and $100,000 from Dec. 1, 2019, to April 22, 2023.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Circuit Judge Andrew M. Battista later sentenced Tumminello to 10 years in prison, with all time suspended, plus three years’ probation.

Battista cited factors including the sentencing guidelines, which called for a punishment that started at probation and went up to one year in jail. Tumminello, he said, had no prior criminal record and came to court with a check for $100,000 for restitution — a figure that the parties agreed upon after negotiations.

“I have no real accounting of anything,” Battista said. “I’ve got various statements I’ve heard here.”

His comments came at the end of a lengthy sentencing hearing during which Baltimore Blast owner Ed Hale slammed Tumminello, accused him of other misconduct and other crimes and, at one point, got into a verbal back and forth with Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lippe.

“This almost took me down,” Hale said. “If he gets away with this, crime does pay, for sure.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Hale said he’s never had a worse person work for him. Tumminello, he said, is a liar, grifter and forger. The crime almost caused the Baltimore Blast to go under, Hale said.

Tumminello’s attorney, Dennis Cuomo, repeatedly objected during his remarks.

“Your honor,” Cuomo said at one point, “this is outrageous.”

Cuomo said his client “truly was in over his head” and spent a “good portion” of the money trying to foster a collegial atmosphere for the players.

Hale, he said, bullied and intimidated his client. Tumminello was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder — some of which stemmed from his employment, Cuomo said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

David Irwin, Hale’s attorney, said his client was unhappily accepting what he considers partial payment for a much greater loss, instead of having the judge decide the amount of restitution.

Tumminello read a brief statement and apologized to Hale for his actions.

“I was not raised to be like this, and I’ve embarrassed my family,” Tumminello said. “I vow to never make these mistakes again.”

Outside the courthouse, Hale said was disappointed with the sentence and did not accept the apology.

“It’s almost indescribable that he could walk,” Hale said.