A former Baltimore Police officer will spend two years on probation for pocketing more than $2,200 in overtime for hours that he did not work in 2023.

Darius Gaines, 33, of Joppa, a more than 11-year veteran of the police force, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Baltimore Circuit Court to theft, theft scheme, making false entries in public records and misconduct in office. He must also perform 150 hours of community service and pay restitution.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Gaines can ask a judge to strike the finding of guilt and enter probation before judgment after he’s completed community service and paid back the money, Assistant State’s Attorney Kimberly Rothwell said.

Law enforcement placed Gaines under surveillance after he twice received overtime for crime suppression details that he did not work, Rothwell said.

Between March 13, 2023, and April 11, 2023, Gaines submitted at least 13 requests for overtime for these shifts. But he did not work all the time for which he requested pay, said Rothwell.

Gaines, she said, was required to take a picture of his location every hour and post it in an internal messaging system. On one occasion, though, he submitted a photo from a previous day.

Chaz Ball, Gaines’ attorney, said he will request a modification of sentence.

Gaines joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2012, according to the city’s salary database. He resigned on Monday, said Detective Niki Fennoy, a police spokesperson, in an email.

Before Circuit Judge Melissa K. Copeland handed down the punishment, Gaines declined to make a statement.