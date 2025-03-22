Patrick Wojahn, the former mayor of College Park who resigned after law enforcement executed a search and seizure warrant and discovered a “very large quantity” of child sexual abuse material on his cellphone, has agreed to be disbarred in Maryland.

Wojahn, 49, a Democrat who served as mayor from 2015 to 2023, later pleaded guilty in Prince George’s County Circuit Court to 140 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography and was sentenced to 30 years in prison — plus five years of probation.

In an order on Friday, Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader granted a joint petition for disbarment by consent and noted that Wojahn agreed that his actions constituted professional misconduct.

During an almost 1 1/2-hour sentencing hearing in 2023, Assistant State’s Attorneys Assistant State’s Attorneys Monica Meyers and Jess Garth outlined how possession and distribution of these images is not a victimless crime.

Prosecutors reported that investigators identified 52 children who were depicted in the child sexual abuse material. They were victimized all over the world.

But there were hundreds, if not thousands, more children that law enforcement could not identify.

Wojahn acknowledged that he contributed to the victimization of children and apologized for his actions.

Besides serving as mayor, Wojahn worked as director of government relations for the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. He previously advocated for the rights of people who have disabilities along with those living with HIV and AIDS.

The D.C. Court of Appeals in 2024 also suspended Wojahn’s law license on an interim basis because of his conviction for a serious crime.

Wojahn is incarcerated at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, according to prison records.