A former Coppin State University Police officer admitted Wednesday to forcibly touching a 16-year-old girl while on duty after offering to drive her home.

Former Cpl. Jamar Brockington, a 17-year veteran of the force, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to misconduct in office and fourth-degree sex offense. He will receive credit for the 110 days that he served in jail and on home detention. He must now spend three years on supervised probation.

Brockington will have to register as a sex offender for up to 15 years.

If Brockington is successful on supervision, he can ask a judge after 2 1/2 years for probation before judgment. He can also request to be removed from the sex offender registry.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kimberly Rothwell said the teen supported the plea agreement but was too traumatized to make a statement in court.

“It’s a shame that the officer posed himself as her savior,” Rothwell said. “It ruins trust.”

At about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Brockington drove up to the girl in his patrol vehicle when she was standing in front of Coppin State University and offered to give her a ride home. He expressed concern for her safety because in the area there had been a lot of gunshots.

Brockington, 44, of York County, Pennsylvania, then drove a short distance and touched her breasts without her consent.

Next, Brockington took the teen to a building on campus, touched her buttocks over her jeans and felt her breasts again. He then drove her back to an independent living home.

Though Brockington did not tell dispatchers that he was taking the girl home or turn on his body camera, surveillance cameras captured part of the crime.

A spokesperson for Coppin State University, CherRae Dickerson, declined to comment.

Ryan Mooney, Brockington’s attorney, said his client is a married father of three who takes responsibility for his actions and feels remorseful.

Brockington, he said, lost his job. He’s now unemployed and struggling to provide for his family.

“He sympathizes with the victim, and he’s apologetic,” Mooney said. “Ultimately, Mr. Brockington wants to put this behind him and move on with his life.”

Later, Brockington said he “looked at her as my child” but “let her down.”

He said he feels remorse and shame.

“I mean, you had everything going for you,” Circuit Judge Jeannie J. Hong said. “I don’t understand why.”

Brockington said he also did not comprehend why he committed the crime.

Hong told him that only he could answer that question.