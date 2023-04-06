Celebrate the O's with FREE unlimited access to our entire site and app April 5-7. Go deep on Maryland sports with The Banner for just $1

Former Gunpowder Falls park manager acquitted of rape and assault charges, convicted of misdemeanor sex offense

Michael Browning had served as manager of Maryland’s largest state park for three decades before he was arrested last fall and charged with raping two former employees.

Published on: April 06, 2023 6:09 PM EDT|Updated on: April 06, 2023 6:18 PM EDT

Scenes from Day's Cove in Gunpowder State Park on March 21, 2023.
Baltimore County prosecutors alleged that a Gunpowder Falls State Park employee was repeatedly raped by her boss, the park manager, in this isolated home on park property. The photo shows the home in Days Cove on March 21, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
A Baltimore County jury on Thursday convicted Michael J. Browning, the former longtime manager of Gunpowders Falls State Park, of a misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offense while acquitting him of the more serious rape and assault charges in a case involving two former employees.

Jurors deliberated just over a day in the case against Browning, who was accused of raping two young women who worked at the park, with whom he had also had consensual sexual relationships. The jury spent five days hearing testimony in what the prosecutor described as a “twisted triangle” — a story of control, manipulation and deceit set in the backdrop of dense forests, historic homes and placid shores of Maryland’s largest state park.

The verdict means Browning, 72, would be released Thursday from the Baltimore County jail where he has been held since September.

Michael Browning served as park manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.

Michael Browning served as park manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park for three decades. He was arrested in the fall of 2022 and charged with raping two former employees, which he denied. He retired in late 2022 after being suspended from the state park system. (Baltimore County police)

Prosecutors described Browning as a controlling predator who raped two young women who worked for him.

“Michael Browning would not take ‘no’ for an answer,” Baltimore County Assistant State’s Attorney Brian D. Botts said in his opening statements. “He did it anyway, by force or threat of force.”

Defense attorney Gary Bernstein told the jury that the women, both of whom became Baltimore County Police officers after working at Gunpowder, fabricated the tales of non-consensual sex in order to preserve their careers. He described the first woman as “an absolute consummate liar” and the second as “a follower.”

The jury was composed of 10 women and two men.

