The former longtime manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park who had been accused of raping two female employees was sentenced on Monday to two years’ unsupervised probation after a jury found him not guilty of all but one misdemeanor charge.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Wendy S. Epstein handed down the sentence on a charge of fourth-degree sexual offense against Michael Browning. He must register as a sex offender for 15 years but can later ask the court to modify his sentence.

Browning, 72, presided for more than 30 years over Gunpowder Falls State Park, which covers 18,000 acres of woodlands, meadows, boating areas and historic sites in Baltimore and Harford counties.

Epstein previously ordered Browning to be released from the Baltimore County Detention Center on his own recognizance after the jury returned its verdict Thursday evening. He had been held there since his arrest in September.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Botts argued at trial that Browning was a controlling and manipulative predator who used the park — which some referred to as “The Kingdom” because of the control that he over it — as his “sexual playground.”

Under Maryland law, Botts said, rape is sex without consent.

Michael Browning. (Baltimore County police)

One of the women testified that she met Browning at a young age through a 4-H program run by his wife at their home.

The woman said she entered into a sexual relationship with him at 23, took a job at the park and was provided housing there. When she declined his sexual advances, she testified, Browning raped her.

The second woman to come forward testified that Browning forced her to take part in sexual acts.

Gary Bernstein, Browning’s attorney, called the first woman “an absolute consummate liar” and described the other as “a follower.” Both women are now Baltimore County Police officers.

Browning acknowledged that he was secretly having sex with the two women when they worked for him — and engaging in threesomes — but denied that he raped them. He is former law enforcement officer who carried a badge and gun.

The Baltimore Banner investigated allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment during Browning’s decades-long tenure running Gunpowder Falls State Park in 2022.

Following his arrest, Browning was suspended and retired after 50 years with the Maryland Park Service. He receives an annual pension of $94,500, which he started collecting in the Baltimore County Detention Center.

—Enterprise reporter Julie Scharper contributed reporting to this story.