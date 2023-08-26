4 killed in shooting at Joppatowne apartment, police say

Four people were killed in a shooting at an apartment building in Joppatowne on Saturday morning in what police are investigating as a potential murder-suicide, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

A caller told authorities they saw an individual go into an apartment building armed with a handgun and then heard multiple shots, Gahler said during an afternoon media briefing at Joppatowne High School.

Deputies arrived on the scene in the 300 block of Trimble Road within two minutes of when the shooting was reported at 11:18 a.m., Gahler said.

Three victims were reported dead at the scene. One man was transported to a nearby medical facility, but he also died, according to Gahler.

Three adults and a 17-year-old were among the dead, Gahler said, including the shooter. Investigators believe the shooting was isolated to one apartment in the building

Homicide detectives believe the shooter may have taken his own life, Gahler said. They are also conducting an “extensive” canvass of the area for evidence and witnesses, he added.

In an earlier tweet, the sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community, and a reunification center was established at Good Shepherd Church at 622 Joppa Farm Road for any witnesses or family members involved.

Reunification center has been established at the Good Shepherd Church at 622 Joppa Farm Road for any witnesses or family members involved. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 26, 2023

Authorities are looking to speak with witnesses who might have knowledge about how or why the shooting occurred because they “do not have a motive” at this time, Gahler said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families that are going to be impacted in these horrific losses. Another sad day and I hate to stand before you to talk about another tragic situation and this much loss of life,” Gahler said.