Four men injured in shooting in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police say

Adam Thompson, WJZ

Published 10/16/2023 10:10 p.m. EDT

An Anne Arundel County Police vehicle. (CBS News Baltimore)

BALTIMORE — Four men were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Severn in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of Reece Road.

Police said the men were all together when they were shot. Their injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

