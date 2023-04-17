Four men shot in Baltimore’s Charles North neighborhood

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in the Charles North neighborhood, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department said.

Police responded to 2000 N. Charles St. at 11:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found three men, ages 22, 32 and 36, who had been shot, all with non-life-threatening injuries to their extremities. Medics transported them to the hospital, the spokesperson said.

A fourth victim, who was not at the scene when police arrived, had transported himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim said he was injured in the 2000 block of N. Charles Street, according to a release.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference at the scene Monday that preliminary information suggests “this was some type of argument that escalated.”

“We talk about this every day, not just the prevalence of guns, but the ease of access and, more importantly, the willingness to use guns to solve conflict,” Harrison added.

Detectives are combing for evidence but need witnesses to come forward to tell them what they saw and heard, Harrison said, emphasizing that the shooting occurred in broad daylight and police “know for a fact there were others out.”

Just before 1 p.m., police tape marked off an area along 20th Street, including an alleyway along the 2000 block of Morton Street. An additional area has been blocked off on the corner of N. Charles Street and 21st Street.

A neighbor who lives in the area said he heard several shots around 12:20 p.m. He got up and saw a man lying in an alleyway along 2000 Morton St. and W. 20th Street with gunshot wounds, he said.

“Stay still, stay still,” he told the man, and called the police.

This is a developing story.