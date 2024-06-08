The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The one-time head of the Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness, is charged in Canada with rape, indecent assault on a female, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The Peel Regional Police in Southern Ontario announced the arrest of Frank Stronach, 91, and allege the assaults spanned from the 1980s to as recently as 2023.

He was released “with conditions” and will have to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice July 8, police said.

A Peel police official told the Associated Press there was “more than one” victim but that police wouldn’t confirm how many.

Frank Stronach denies the “allegations of impropriety,” according to a statement his lawyer gave to CBC News.

“He looks forward to the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and to maintain his legacy, both as a philanthropist and as an icon of the Canadian business community,” the statement said.

The Stronach Group owned Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for decades but reached an agreement to donate it to the state earlier this year.

At the time, Stronach Group CEO Belinda Stronach said she was “thrilled” the deal came together, and that it was “a long time coming.”

Frank Stronach sued his daughter, Belinda Stronach, and others in 2018, alleging they “mismanaged the family’s assets and conspired to take control of them,” according to Global News. The lawsuit settled in 2020, splitting the family fortune between two groups.

According to a press release from The Stronach Group at the time of the settlement, Belinda Stronach took control of The Stronach Group’s “Thoroughbred racing, gaming, real estate and related assets” and “all businesses under The Stronach Group’s consumer-facing brand, 1/ST.”

Frank Stronach and his late wife assumed “full leadership, ownership and control of the Thoroughbred stallion and breeding business, including Stronach Stables.”

The release said Frank Stronach would “no longer have any interest in The Stronach Group.”

This is a developing story.