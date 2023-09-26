Two people extradited from the West Coast earlier this month have now been charged in Frederick County with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

Demarco Coney-Jones, 29, from Las Vegas and Kayla Tuttle, 22, from San Diego, are both being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said Tuttle and Coney-Jones stole approximately $3 million worth of jewelry from a home in the Urbana area of Frederick. Coney-Jones was extradited on Sept. 1 and Tuttle was extradited on Sept. 22.

The sheriff’s office said its detectives worked with agents from the FBI’s Baltimore, Las Vegas and San Diego field offices during the investigation.

“They stayed on top of this case until the suspects were arrested, and the case was solved,” said Lt. Andy Crone, who oversees criminal investigations in the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, in a statement.

An attorney named in online court records as Coney-Jones’ declined to comment. Tuttle did not have an attorney listed. Both have court dates in October.

Investigators used a combination of phone records, security camera footage and records from a rental car company to identify and locate the pair, according to court records.

It was around 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 when a detective from the sheriff’s office went to the home in Urbana for a reported burglary. According to charging documents, the victim told investigators he was home most of the day, except for a 45-minute window. The victim returned home and saw a window in the rear door was forced open, and that “multiple high-end electronics and other items” were bypassed while several jewelry items — specifically designer watches and gold and diamond necklaces — were taken from the upstairs bedroom.

The victim also told investigators he had at least $2,000 cash in an unlocked safe in his bedroom which was not touched. He said he believes that whoever broke into him home knew about the stolen watches and jewelry and targeted them specifically.

Surveillance footage showed a black vehicle driving up an down an alleyway behind the home “several times” between 10 a.m. and 5:06 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to the documents. At 5:06 p.m., the car stopped, the driver exited and walked toward the location of the forced entry. At 5:08 p.m., the man appears to reenter the vehicle and the car drives away, according to charging documents.

Investigators believe Coney-Jones and Tuttle rented the vehicle from Reagan National Airport and drove it to Las Vegas, where they arrived on the morning of Aug. 20.

On Aug. 28, the FBI and a detective from Frederick County executed a search and seizure warrant in Clark County, Nevada. They used a “breaching tool” to enter the property and arrested Coney-Jones, according to charging documents. In the residence, they found a Rolex watch on a nightstand next to Coney-Jones’ wallet, a hat holder behind a dryer which contained several watches reported as stolen and another watch on a living room table, charging documents said.

Investigators found a stolen handgun and an assault rifle with a destroyed serial number in the same bedroom where Coney-Jones’ ID and passport ID card were found, charging documents said.

Some of the items originally reported stolen, including necklaces and other watches, had not been recovered by the time the charging documents were filled out on Aug. 28. The estimated value of the found items is about $1.9 million and includes:

A men’s Rolex Daytona Cosmograph Rainbow, valued at $495,000.

A custom, 18-karat white gold Patek Philippe Nautilus Chandelier timepiece valued at $624,750.

A Patek Nautilus Chandelier with baguette diamond watch valued at $595,000.

At least 10 other watches, worth between $24,000 and $250,000.