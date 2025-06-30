A Frederick Police Department corporal has been charged in Pennsylvania with possession of child sexual abuse material and soliciting a minor, following a 10-month investigation.

James Dodson, 38, was charged Monday with two counts of solicitation of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication device in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to court records. Dodson is listed as living in Adams County.

In a video statement, Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando said the department learned of the allegations against Dodson last August.

The department “immediately” contacted Pennsylvania State Police for a criminal investigation, Lando said, and suspended Dodson’s police powers.

David Erhard, an attorney listed as representing Dodson in online court records, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Dodson no longer appears on Frederick Police Department’s online list of officers, but is listed as a corporal on an archived version of the site from April.

In late August 2024, Dodson allegedly told a woman over Snapchat that he wanted to see her son naked, either in person or in a photo, according to a police criminal complaint. He also allegedly told the woman he had sexual desires about children, according to the complaint.

Dodson also allegedly told the woman that he uses a website to watch child sexual abuse material, according to the document.

Pennsylvania State Police stopped Dodson at a Walmart in Franklin County on Aug. 30, 2024, according to the document. His home was searched at the same time, and several devices, including a device issued by the Frederick Police Department, were seized, according to the complaint.

Police found “numerous” images of child sexual abuse material, according to the document.

During a police interview on Aug. 30, 2024, Dodson admitted to using a website to view child pornography, according to the police complaint.

When Frederick police learned about the allegations, they relieved Dodson “of duty, suspended his police powers, secured his badge, weapon, and department vehicle, and notified the relevant outside agencies,” according to a news release from the department.

Lando said the charges against Dodson represent “the most severe betrayal of trust.”

The alleged conduct, Lando said, “is despicable inexcusable and fundamentally contradicts the oath of every police officer in our department.”

Citing the importance of an independent review, Lando said the department reached an agreement with the Montgomery County Police Department to conduct an internal investigation, which is ongoing.

In an email, Megan Frazer, a public information officer for the Pennsylvania State Police, said the agency cannot comment further on ongoing investigations or court proceedings.