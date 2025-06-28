The family of Gavin Knupp, a 14-year-old killed in a hit-and-run accident in 2022, has filed a civil suit against several named co-defendants, including Tyler Mailloux, two of Mailloux’s family members and his former employer.

This week, Tiffany and Ray Knupp and their daughter, Summer Knupp, filed suit in Worcester County Circuit Court against Mailloux, the Berlin man serving 18 months for a traffic offense in connection with Knupp’s death; Mailloux’s mother, Kearston Frey; his stepfather, Ralph DeAngelus; his employer, Matt Ortt Companies, and the Ocean Pines Association, which has a working relationship with the company.

The suit seeks damages on several counts, which include negligence, wrongful death, negligent entrustment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“This lawsuit is the next step in holding accountable all those responsible for Gavin’s death,” Neil Dubovsky, the Knupp family’s attorney, said in a statement this week. “Beyond that we will have no comment while litigation is ongoing.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Gavin Knupp, 14, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in 2022. (Courtesy of the Knupp family)

The 40-page lawsuit details the events that occurred the night of July 11, 2022, when Knupp was struck and killed by a motorist on Grays Corner Road, and the days that followed.

Specifically, the suit claims Mailloux, as the driver of the black Mercedes involved in the accident, “made no attempts to stop and/or render aid to Gavin Knupp, failed to provide his insurance information to Gavin or Summer Knupp, never returned to the scene, and failed to report to emergency services that he had just struck a pedestrian.”

The suit also claims that Mailloux, Frey and DeAngelus hid the Mercedes in a garage at their Berlin residence immediately following the hit-and-run. The court document alleges the vehicle had damage consistent with a collision involving a pedestrian, including a cracked windshield, a broken headlamp and a shoeprint on the front, right bumper.

The lawsuit claims that, even if Mailloux didn’t realize he hit a person the night of the crash, it should have been obvious by the next day. Despite that, the suit says, the driver and two others tried to block the police investigation by hiding the car in a garage.

The lawsuit also alleges that Mailloux had consumed alcohol after finishing his shift at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club the night of the accident. The Yacht Club is owned by the Ocean Pines Association and was operated by Matt Ortt Companies during the time of the accident.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The lawsuit claims that staff members at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club, including Mailloux, were regularly allowed to drink alcohol on-site — sometimes during post-shift cleanups and to celebrate the end of a “good day” — with management’s knowledge and approval. It also alleges that employees were served free drinks the night of the crash.

The lawsuit claims the alleged wrongdoings by the defendants inflicted pain and suffering on the Knupps. The suit also details the emotional toll the accident had on Summer Knupp, who was present the night of the collision and performed CPR on her brother until emergency services arrived on the scene.

Mailloux has been incarcerated in the Worcester County Jail since Feb. 25, when he entered a guilty plea to leaving the scene of the hit-and-run accident where the driver “knew/reasonably knew accident must result in death and death occurred.” And in March he was sentenced to 10 years, with all but 18 months suspended.

Many local businesses, some recognizable by tourists, have put up slogans of support for Gavin Knupp. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The community rallied around Gavin Knupp and his family as the search for who hit the 14-year-old was underway. (Courtesy photo\)

At the time of the accident, Frey and DeAngelus worked for Matt Ortt Companies — Frey as the general manager of the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and DeAngelus as the managing partner. Their business relationships with the company were reportedly terminated in the months that followed.

George Psoras, the attorney who represented Mailloux in his criminal case, and Bruce Bright, the association’s attorney, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.