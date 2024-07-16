Gervonta “Tank” Davis will be able to allowed to go to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after all.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy on Tuesday granted a request from the World Boxing Association lightweight champion to travel from July 19 to Aug. 12 to “support and advise” Team USA boxing.

Davis, 29, now of Parkland, Florida, sought permission because he’s on probation for a hit-and-run that happened in Baltimore in 2020. The ruling came less than one week after the judge called his attorney arrogant and accused him of trying to intimidate her.

Hunter Pruette, Davis’ attorney, argued that his client had been compliant on probation and called the opportunity to support the team a huge honor.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Pruette provided a letter from USA Boxing in support of the request.

“Given his status amongst the world’s best boxers, Mr. Davis would be a key asset in motivating and supporting our team to achieve Olympic greatness and become the number one nation in the world at this year’s Olympic Games,” Matt Johnson, high performance director for USA Boxing, wrote in a June 26 letter to Handy.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office did not object to the request.

But Handy repeatedly pressed Pruette for more specific information. She later ended the hearing without ruling on the request and walked off the bench.

Following the hearing, Pruette filed court documents containing more detailed information about the itinerary.

Davis grew up in West Baltimore and has a 30-0 record with 28 KOs.