Baltimore-born World Boxing Association lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested and charged on Friday with battery after police allege he assaulted his ex-girlfriend when he went to pick up their two children.

Davis, 30, got into an argument on Father’s Day with his ex-girlfriend that became physical, Doral Police reported.

He first hit her in the back of the head and then slapped her on the right side of her face, leaving a cut on her lip, police assert.

His ex-girlfriend then texted her mother for help. She came outside, police allege, and saw her daughter still arguing with Davis while crying.

Davis’ former partner showed officers a video that she recorded on her cellphone that showed him throwing a box during the argument, police reported.

The Miami Beach Police Department arrested Davis and took him to an interview room at the Doral Police Department, where he refused to sign a form acknowledging that officers had advised him of his Miranda rights. He was then booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Circuit Judge Marie Mato set his bond at $10,000 and issued a stay away order.

His attorney, Susan Bozorgi, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The arrest is the latest in a series of run-ins with the law.

Davis pleaded guilty in 2023 in Baltimore Circuit Court to four traffic offenses in connection to a hit-and-run that injured four people — including a pregnant woman.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Davis ran a red light at Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards in a 2020 Lamborghini Urus, struck a 2004 Toyota Solara and crashed into the fence of a 7-Eleven.

Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy later sentenced Davis to 90 days of home detention plus three years’ probation, remarking that he had demonstrated a “consistent pattern of disobeying the law.”

Handy later revoked his home detention after learning that Davis had been serving out his punishment at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore as well as a penthouse condo that he purchased in Locust Point for $3.4 million.

That’s because he had been required to live at the home of his longtime trainer, Calvin Ford.

Davis spent more than six weeks in jail.

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, left, with his head trainer, Calvin Ford, in the ring during a workout in Las Vegas in 2023. (Candice Ward/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Handy spared Davis additional jail time after he admitted to leaving Florida without permission to travel.

Handy extended Davis’ probation for 18 months and directed him to make a $10,000 donation to the Community Assistance Network.

Besides the hit-and-run, Davis has previously faced allegations of domestic violence, though none of those cases against him have resulted in convictions.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested Davis on a charge of battery after a woman reported that on Dec. 27, 2022, he slapped her on the right side of her head at his mansion.

The woman later filed an affidavit that indicated it was her “absolute, complete, and full desire that this criminal prosecution be withdrawn and terminated,” and prosecutors dropped the case after Davis completed anger management and parenting classes.

On Feb. 4, 2020, Davis turned himself in to the Coral Gables Police Department on a charge of battery. Law enforcement alleged that he was seen in a video that went viral on social media “battering” his former girlfriend, with whom he had a child.

Prosecutors later dropped the case.

Davis grew up in West Baltimore and has a record of 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts.