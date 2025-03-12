A Baltimore judge on Wednesday spared World Boxing Association lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis jail time after he admitted to violating his probation for a hit-and-run that happened in 2020.

Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy instead ordered his probation to be extended for an additional 18 months and directed him to make a $10,000 donation to the Community Assistance Network.

Davis, 30, now of Parkland, Florida, admitted that he left that state without receiving approval to travel. His probation agent in Maryland happened to see him having dinner on Jan. 22 at Proper Cuisine, on East Redwood Street near South Calvert Street in Downtown Baltimore — less than a half-mile from the courthouse.

“Please, I don’t ever want to see you in court again,” Handy said.

Davis pleaded guilty in 2023 in Baltimore Circuit Court to four traffic offenses in the hit-and-run, which happened after he ran a red light at Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards in his 2020 Lamborghini Urus, hit a 2004 Toyota Solara and slammed into the fence of a 7-Eleven. Four people — including a pregnant woman — were hurt.

Handy later sentenced Davis to 90 days of home detention plus three years’ probation, stating that he had demonstrated a “consistent pattern of disobeying the law.” He was supposed to stay at the home of his longtime coach and trainer, Calvin Ford.

She revoked the home detention after learning that Davis had been serving out his sentence in the Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million penthouse condo in Locust Point.

In a now-deleted Instagram Live, Davis called Handy “crazy” and stated that she “locked me up because basically I bought a property.”

He spent more than six weeks in jail.

Later, Handy granted Davis permission to go to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to support and advise Team USA boxing. But she denied his request to travel to Japan for his 30th birthday.

Davis grew up in West Baltimore and has a record of 30-0-1. He recently held onto his belt after fighting Lamont Roach to a majority draw.

This story will be updated.