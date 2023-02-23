Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis on Thursday received a new court date in a pending domestic violence case in Florida, the latest development in his ongoing legal troubles.

Davis, 28, of Parkland, Florida, was scheduled to be arraigned in Broward County Court but previously submitted a written plea of not guilty to a charge of battery.

His attorney, Susan Bozorgi, appeared on Zoom on his behalf. Broward County Judge Catalina M. Avalos then scheduled a new court date for March 3.

On Dec. 27, 2022, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested Davis at his mansion after a woman reported that he slapped her on the side of the head, leaving a small wound on the inside of her upper lip. He was later released from the Broward County Main Jail after posting $1,000 bond.

In a long post on Instagram that’s since been deleted, Davis denied the allegations, writing, in part, “IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG.”

The woman later submitted an affidavit in which she wrote that “it is my absolute, complete, and full desire that this criminal prosecution be withdrawn and terminated.” She said she did not wish to testify.

Davis is the current World Boxing Association lightweight world champion who has a 28-0 record with 26 knockouts. He grew up in West Baltimore and is nicknamed “Tank.”

Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy is set to determine the punishment for the crime on May 5.