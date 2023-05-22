Florida prosecutors on Monday dropped a charge of battery against Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis after a woman who reported that he slapped her at his mansion stated that she did not wish to proceed with the prosecution.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested Davis at his home on Dec. 27, 2022, after a woman called and stated that he had slapped her on the side of the head, leaving a small wound on the inside of her lip. He was later released from the Broward County Main Jail after posting $1,000 bond.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Davis denied the allegations. He wrote, in part, “IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG.”

The woman later indicated that she did not want to testify in the case. She submitted an affidavit that stated it was her “absolute, complete, and full desire that this criminal prosecution be withdrawn and terminated.”

Davis, 28, of Parkland, Florida, who’s a native of West Baltimore, has a perfect 29-0 record that includes 27 knockouts. He recently defeated Ryan Garcia during a fight in Las Vegas.

In that case, Davis must also complete 200 hours of community service.

