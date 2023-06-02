Boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was serving out his home detention sentence for a 2020 hit-and-run at the Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million high-rise penthouse that he bought in South Baltimore, prompting a judge on Thursday to order him to immediately be taken into custody.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy said she gave permission for Davis, 28, who had been living in Parkland, Florida, to do the house arrest at the home of his longtime coach and trainer, Calvin Ford, in Baltimore. She said she was never asked to change that location.

“The reason I didn’t want him in Florida is because this was not a holiday,” said Handy, who later added that she did not want Davis to be sitting by the pool or hanging out at the spa. “He was serving time. And I was being considerate enough to let him do it on home detention.”

The Baltimore Banner reviewed a recording of the court proceeding, which started after 5:15 p.m. The hearing neither appeared on the daily calendar for Baltimore Circuit Court nor was docketed in the Maryland Judiciary Case Search.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Davis was driving a 2020 Lamborghini Urus when he ran a red light at Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards, hit a 2004 Toyota Solara and slammed into the fence of a 7-Eleven, injuring four people — including a pregnant woman.

Davis has a perfect 29-0 boxing record with 27 knockouts. He recently defeated Ryan Garcia with a body shot in the seventh round of a lightweight bought in Las Vegas.

It’s not clear how Handy learned where Davis had been staying. The Baltimore Business Journal reported on Tuesday that Davis had purchased the penthouse in Silo Point.

Throughout the hearing, Michael Tomko, Davis’ attorney, repeatedly told the judge to blame him.

Tomko said he and his client were caught off-guard with the requirement to do the house arrest in Baltimore. Ford, though, has a one-bedroom home that could not accommodate the team that provides 24/7 security to Davis.

At one point, Tomko implored the judge to not punish Davis for having fame or money, adding that it’s sometimes hard for individuals to understand that “people can attack famous people or hurt them or not want them to fight or win.”

No one wanted him to live in the hotel, Tomko said. He said he worked with his client’s team to buy the condo as quickly as possible to move Davis to a safe location.

Gervonta Davis was ordered to jail after a Baltimore judge said she learned he was serving his home detention in a $3.4 million penthouse he purchased this week, and before that the Four Seasons hotel, instead of his trainer's home. This real estate listing from Coldwell Banker shows the home.

“Blame me. Because he didn’t do anything wrong,” Tomko said. “He did what I asked him to do.”

“I don’t think that Mr. Davis did anything wrong except listen to his lawyer,” he later added.

But Handy said Davis had plenty of time before his sentencing to find a place in Baltimore. She said she considered his safety when handing down the punishment, noting “he certainly didn’t do anything to impress me at his sentencing.”

Davis did not speak at the hearing.

Later, Handy revoked Davis’ home detention and ordered him to immediately begin serving the “remaining balance of his sentence.”

“Judge,” Tomko said, “how is that fair?”

“I’m not going to argue with you,” Handy said. “You’ve had your say.”