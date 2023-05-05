Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis is set to appear on Friday afternoon in a courtroom where he could face jail time for a hit-and-run that injured four people — including a pregnant woman — in 2020.

Davis, 28, now of Parkland, Florida, is set to appear at 2 p.m. before Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy in the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse. He has pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses with no agreement in place on the sentence.

His sentencing comes just days after he scored a victory in one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory. He scored a seventh-round technical knockout of Ryan Garcia on April 22 in Las Vegas.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Davis was at Medusa Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Baltimore and left in a 2020 Lamborghini Urus to head to the Four Seasons Hotel. Baltimore Police were escorting him.

But Davis eventually turned away from his police escort. He then ran a red light at about 1:50 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards, struck a 2004 Toyota Solara and crashed into the fence of a 7-Eleven.

Later, another car showed up at the scene. Davis and a woman got in the vehicle and left.

Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn previously rejected a proposed plea agreement that would have spared him jail time. That’s after one of the people who was hurt, Jyair Smith, spoke out in opposition to the deal.

“I begged Mr. Gervonta Davis; I looked him in his eyes,” Smith said. “I said, ‘I have to get home to my daughter, I’m pregnant.’ He never once came over to help me.”

Davis has a perfect 29-0 boxing record with 27 KOs. He grew up in West Baltimore and is nicknamed “Tank.”

The sentencing is not the end of his legal troubles.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested Davis on a charge of battery after a woman reported that he slapped her on the right side of the head at his mansion on Dec. 27, 2022.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Davis denied that he put his hands on anyone, writing, “IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG.”

The woman has since filed an affidavit stating that she does not wish to testify. She wrote that it is her “absolute, complete, and full desire that this criminal prosecution be withdrawn and terminated.”

The Baltimore Banner does not identify people who report that they are survivors of domestic violence.

Davis is set to appear back in Broward County Court on May 26.