BALTIMORE — A 30-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Glen Burnie Tuesday night is being remembered by her father as a loving mother and a hard-working nurse.

Natasha Harris was shot multiple times around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mountain Ridge Apartments in the 200 block of Snow Cap Court, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

“I get a call from Anne Arundel County Police telling me my daughter was shot dead in the parking lot on her way to work,” said her father, Dwight Harris.

Harris died on the way to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where she worked as a nurse and was on her way to start her shift.

“It hurts me to my heart,” Dwight Harris said.

Grief-stricken family members and loved ones gathered Wednesday morning in the parking lot where Natasha Harris was killed.

“I was at work last night, and I got a phone call from a neighbor telling me they heard gunshots in the parking lot,” Dwight Harris said.

Dwight Harris told WJZ his daughter had been threatened by a former partner in the past.

According to court records, Natasha Harris was involved in an ongoing custody battle in Howard County.

“Someone is responsible for it and they should be brought to justice … period,” Dwight Harris said.

Police call the investigation “active and ongoing” and said they have collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 410-222-4731. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online.

