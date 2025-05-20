The Baltimore Police Department said it is investigating a shooting on Monday that injured two teenage boys in Greektown.

Police responded to the 300 block of S. Macon Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday after a shooting was reported.

They found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his thigh and a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to his arm, according to police.

Both teens were transported to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

Police didn’t immediately have more information on the circumstances around the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story may be updated.