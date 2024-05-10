The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A Maryland teen is part of a group facing federal charges for calling in hoax threats to an airport, a school, a casino and people’s homes across the country, according to a newly unsealed indictment.

Hagerstown resident Owen Jarboe, 18, is one of three men charged with conspiracy, cyberstalking, making threatening phone calls and making bomb threats. A 26-year-old Virginia man and an 18-year-old from Ohio also are charged.

An attorney for Jarboe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group, along with three conspirators who are unnamed because they are minors, are said to have called in threats earlier this year to a casino in Ohio, a high school in Newark, Delaware, an airport in Albany, New York and an Alabama mobile home park, according to court records. The phony threats, known as “swatting,” prompted a law enforcement response each time.

In Alabama, dozens of officers rushed to a mobile home park, thinking they were about to stop a man from burning down residences. Jarboe had called 911 there and posed as someone who had shot his son in the face and was prepared to “kill any law enforcement officials” who responded to the scene, according to court records.

Jarboe and others were part of an online group known as “Purgatory,” according to court records, and coordinated the various swatting encounters using the encrypted messaging app Telegram, and through Instagram direct messages, according to court records. They shared scripts to read to 911 operators and would then post news stories when the swatting attempts had been successful, an apparent celebration of their work.

In the Alabama incident, one member of Purgatory wrote “PURGATORY FOREVER” while sharing news stories about the police response.

The same was the case at Newark High School in Delaware, where Jarboe is alleged to have called and threatened to shoot a teacher and their students. Local authorities and school resources officers were sent to the scene.

“Purgatory is on the roll again,” a group member wrote, according to court records.

If convicted, Jarboe and the others face a maximum of 5 years in prison for each cyberstalking, conspiracy and shooting threat. The bomb threats carry a maximum sentence of 10 years. A trial date has not been set and defendants do not usually receive the maximum sentence.