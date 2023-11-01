A Severn man was arrested after he allegedly licked the ear of a young trick-or-treater on Halloween, then followed her home and pulled a gun when he was denied entry into the family’s house, Anne Arundel County police said.

Authorities said the suspect, 66-year-old Cedrick Steven Paines, pulled the trigger but the gun didn’t fire. The man was later arrested at his home.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an assault with a handgun in the 8200 block of Dunfield Court at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who is 10, told police she was trick-or-treating at the man’s house when he licked her ear. She ran home but was followed by a man who then tried to get into her house. The girl’s mother pushed him back, prompting him to point his gun at her.

Officers located the suspect at his residence and arrested him. A search warrant for the residence resulted in the seizure of two handguns, a shotgun, .22 caliber rifle and ammunition, police said.

Paines was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and multiple firearms offenses. Bail was set at $5,000, and the suspect posted $5,000 bond.