A Harford County councilman on Thursday accepted responsibility for stealing more than $23,000 from a union that he led for more than 50 years but vowed to remain in office.

Dion Guthrie, a Democrat who’s represented the Joppatowne area since 2022 for a second time, entered a guilty plea by way of nolo contendere to one count of theft between $1,500 and $25,000. That means he maintained his innocence but acknowledged that there was enough evidence for prosecutors to secure a conviction.

Before the hearing, Guthrie, 86, of Joppa, also paid back about $23,500.

“I’m taking responsibility,” Guthrie said during a lengthy statement in court. “It’s on me.”

Circuit Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. called the allegations “serious and troubling” but noted Guthrie’s age and lack of criminal record. That’s along with the fact that he made restitution.

Robinson then struck the guilty finding and sentenced him to probation before judgment.

The Maryland Constitution states that any elected official who enters a plea of nolo contendere to a felony “shall be removed from the elective office by operation of law and the office shall be deemed vacant.”

Between 2017 and 2021, Guthrie used money from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1501 to pay for personal expenses including condo and homeowner association fees, prosecutors allege. He served as business manager for almost 52 years.

In 2021, Lonnie Stephenson, the president of the IBEW at the time, placed the local under trusteeship after discovering “significant irregularities in the operations,” according to a statement.

Following an investigation, the statement continued, IBEW notified the U.S. Department of Labor that it had uncovered “potentially unlawful conduct.”

Meanwhile, Guthrie claimed that the prosecution was political. IBEW Local 1501, he said, owed him more than $39,200.

Domenic Iamele, Guthrie’s attorney, reiterated in court that his client denied the accusations.

“He simply, at this stage in his life, does not have the resilience to contest the allegations,” Iamele said.

Guthrie first served on the Harford County Council from 2006 until 2014, when Mike Perrone Jr., a Republican, defeated him.

In 2022, Guthrie ran again and won the seat back. His official biography on the Harford County government website includes the following motto: “Champion of the People; For the People.”

