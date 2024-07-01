The suspect accused of shooting a man at a child’s birthday at Harford Mall and then going on the run has been arrested, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Wesley Lyons, 35, was taken into custody Sunday after he was located hiding out in an Anne Arundel County hotel room, authorities said.

He is charged in the June 2 shooting that left a 42-year-old man injured during an altercation at the Harford Bounce Party Place.

Law enforcement officers said they traced Lyons’s movements and pinpointed his location in Anne Arundel County.

Lyons’s vehicle and hotel room were determined through “extensive physical surveillance,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Two women believed to have been involved — identified as Lisa Gregg, Lyons’ mother, and his alleged girlfriend were arrested shortly after the shooting.

Gregg is charged with second degree assault and other misdemeanors and has a trial scheduled for Aug. 26, according to online court records. The woman identified as Lyons’ girlfriend does not appear to have been charged.

According to court documents, investigators allege Gregg was involved in an “altercation” with another woman where punches were thrown. The apparent girlfriend is said to have been trying to pull Gregg out of the fight.

Through surveillance video, the State’s Attorney accused Lyons of firing a handgun at the victim several times, “as if trying to intentionally kill” him.

The three took off in Lyons’ maroon SUV, which was later found near his home in Edgewood, authorities said.

Lyons did not have an attorney listed and is being held without bond, according to online court records.

The State’s Attorney’s Office alleged the women played a “significant role” in concealing Lyons’ location

WJZ spoke with Lyons’s father, Larry Lyons, who begged for his son to turn himself in.

“I’d like for you to turn yourself in. I know it doesn’t look good for you, and I know that you’d probably run out of resources or things to do. But to help me, your mother, and your brothers, just turn yourself in,” Larry Lyons said.

Baltimore Banner reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this article.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.