A 35-year-old man is being sought and two women were arrested in connection with a shooting at a child’s birthday party on Sunday inside the Harford Mall, according to police.

Bel Air Police said Wesley Larry Lyons Jr., 35, shot three times at the Harford Bounce Party Place after a fight. There is a $2,000 reward for any information leading officers to him.

An arrest warrant has been issued by the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office. It lists first-degree attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment, among other crimes, as potential charges.

Two women were arrested when police found Lyons’ car near his home in Edgewood.

Lisa Gregg, Lyons’ mother, and a second woman, Lateia Green, were charged with accessory attempted murder. They are being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

According to charging documents, Gregg and Green fled the scene with Lyons in his maroon SUV.

The documents accuse Gregg of being involved in an “altercation” with another woman where punches were thrown. Green is said to have attempted to pull Gregg out of the fight.

Through surveillance video, the state’s attorney accuses Lyons of firing a handgun at the victim several times, “as if trying to intentionally kill” the man.

Both Green and Gregg left the scene with Lyons, police said.

When police found Green and Gregg, the charging documents say Gregg provided a false address initially to officers. They call her a “flight risk” because she failed to provide a fixed home address.

The state’s attorney’s office alleges both Green and Gregg played a “significant role” in concealing the location of Lyons.

Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore says Lyons is likely no longer in the area, and law enforcement is searching for him.

“It’s cowardly,” Moore said.

Police said there was a fight between family members when Lyons pulled out a gun and shot the man three times – twice in the leg and once in the hand. He was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital and is expected to be OK.

“There was a physical altercation between two females, and he was involved,” Moore said. “Again, it started to escalate. And then Mr. Lyons, you know, does a little reach round and fires a number of rounds.”

The call was initially reported as an active shooter situation until police got a little more clarity on the dispute.

“We have children, we have other family members that could have been hurt or killed,” Moore said.

Shoppers at the mall said they are worried about the future of the shopping center.

“Something like this wasn’t even crossed my mind,” shopper Anne Marie Gillespie Shaw.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but it is believed that Lyons is armed and dangerous.

Witnesses or anyone with additional information should contact Bel Air Police at 410-638-4500 or the Metro Crimestoppers anonymous tipline at 866-7LockUp.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.