A 17-year-old student is charged with possession of a firearm after Baltimore County Police say they found a weapon in his possession on a campus.

Police said the school resource officer at Franklin High School responded to a call about a suspicious person on campus at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer arrested the student, whose name was not immediately released, and removed him from campus, police said.

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents and guardians that they received a report of a student who may be in possession of a firearm, WJZ reported.

“We are deeply disappointed by the reckless actions of this student,” Franklin High principal Kieran O’Connell said in the letter. “As with this case, it is important for all of us – students and parents alike – to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children.”

The student was being held without bond at Baltimore County Detention Center.