A 2-year-old died in a house fire in Washington County near Hagerstown, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

Another child and an adult were also hospitalized by the fire Friday evening. Their condition is unknown.

Firefighters responded to the home around 6:20 p.m. where several occupants “escaped the fast-moving fire.”

A child was reported to still be inside the home, according to the fire marshal. The name of the child and the surviving adult were not immediately released Friday night or Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.