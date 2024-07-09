Howard County Police deflated a spree of airbag thefts, saying they found 31 of the safety devices in a stolen car and arrested two people.

A police spokesman said Wednesday nine of the airbags appear to have been taken from nine cars from the county.

The two arrested are a 25-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, both from Baltimore, said Seth Hoffman, Howard County Police public information officer. The 25-year-old has not been formally charged yet.

Police found the pair’s vehicle, which appears to have been stolen after a witness to one of the thefts provided officers with the vehicle description, Hoffman said.

Body camera footage from the police showed that after responding to multiple airbag thefts in the Columbia area, they located the stolen airbags in the backseat of a car at 2:45 a.m.

After smashing the driver-side windows in the cars, most of which were Hondas, someone took the airbags, the body camera footage showed.

Howard County has seen a serial airbag thief before. In March 22-year-old Jose Reyes was charged with 25 counts across Howard, Anne Arundel and Baltimore Counties for airbag theft, according to reporting from WBAL. Reyes also targeted Hondas.

Hoffman said that the county does occasionally see similar theft sprees that happen in a single night.

To replace airbags, it can cost anywhere from $1,000-$2,000 and can even go up to $5,000, according to Root Insurance.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau, a non-profit organization that partners with insurance companies and law enforcement to help prosecute insurance crimes, said roughly 50,000 airbags are stolen each year, resulting in an annual loss of more than $50 million to vehicle owners and their insurers.

The thefts are under investigation, and police expect to release more information, Hoffman said.