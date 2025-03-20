Historic motels along Route 1 have long since lost their nostalgic appeal to Elkridge advocate Laura Wisely.

Chronic human trafficking, prostitution and drug crimes that take place there have made conditions “awful” for the families and individuals who rely on the motels for temporary housing, the Elkridge Community Alliance representative testified this week to Howard County leaders.

“We need another tool in the toolbox” beyond law enforcement, Wisely said.

The Howard County Council is getting ready to vote April 7 on a ban for hourly room rentals. If enacted, the local law would bring the jurisdiction in line with neighboring Prince George’s County, which imposed a similar ban in 2015.

Council chair Liz Walsh said she introduced the bill in an effort to curb and disincentivize motels from profiting off such criminal activity even as they serve as transitional housing for some residents. Four people including Wisely testified in favor of the bill during a hearing Monday night.

Situated between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Howard County has stepped up its response to human trafficking in recent years, establishing a task force in 2014 and later an Office of Human Trafficking Prevention in 2017. The county also secured grant funding in 2022 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime to partner with TurnAround Inc., which provides direct services to survivors of human trafficking.

Victims in the suburban county are offered assistance with housing, treatment, transportation and other services while local law enforcement focuses on arresting people accused of trafficking.

Days before the County Council hearing, Howard County Police announced sex trafficking and robbery charges for a Baltimore man who was accused of operating out of the Terrace Motel in Elkridge.

Authorities arrested Robert Bennett Jr. in early February and charged him with 47 counts of sex trafficking, prostitution, armed robbery, robbery, theft and weapon violations, according to a police news release.

Bennett’s attorney Bonnie Wylie did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. Bennett is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

The listed phone number for the Terrace Motel was not in service, and efforts to reach its owner were unsuccessful.

Detectives said they opened their investigation in November after receiving a tip about Bennett, who also goes by the name “RoFo.” Authorities claim the 27-year-old controlled his victims with drugs and threats. He arranged prostitution dates for several women, assaulted them and stole their money, sometimes at gunpoint, police said.

In a still from a police body camera, authorities arrest Robert Bennett Jr. in early February. He was charged with 47 counts of sex trafficking, prostitution, armed robbery, robbery, theft and weapon violations. (Howard County Police Department)

Bennett also faces charges over an allegation he assaulted and robbed a man he provided with drugs, police said.

Walsh pointed out during the hearing that police apprehended Bennett near the motel at picnic tables belonging to a soft-serve ice cream stand.

Her bill is similar to one introduced in the Maryland General Assembly this session by Maryland Sen. Clarence Lam, who represents portions of Howard and Anne Arundel counties.

Lam said he decided to introduce the bill after attending a community meeting in Elkridge in which residents complained about human trafficking and other illicit activities at the motels along Route 1.

The lawmaker briefly considered adding a line to include Anne Arundel County, but said the bill is now on hold given the legislative timeline and the fact that local leaders in Howard already have authority to enact a ban themselves.