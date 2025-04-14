Howard County officials announced Monday that they were basing a permanent police unit in downtown Columbia, part of a continued response to fatal shootings near the mall there that have alarmed residents.

The county said in a news release that members of a new, full-time unit will patrol the Columbia Lakefront, the Merriweather District and The Mall in Columbia. The officers will be drawn from the department’s Community Outreach & Pathways Section.

Gregory Der, the county’s police chief, said in a statement that the department is “fortunate” that its increased staffing levels were approved, enabling “us to devote resources where they are most needed.”

“Combating crime and reinforcing the public’s sense of safety are the most critical parts of our mission,” Der said.

The police department also said it was adding a patrol beat focused on the mall 24 hours a day. In the coming months, police will have a full-time satellite office inside the mall.

Monday’s announcement follows the unveiling of the county’s new Crime Reduction Plan, an enhanced safety and security strategy for the mall area that Der and County Executive Calvin Ball released in late February after another fatal mall shooting.

The February plan included additional marked patrol cars in and around the mall, more uniformed officers on patrol and undercover details to support them.

County police have not received any reports of “gun crimes or shooting incidents in the area” since the moves, a county news release states.

In February, police responded to a double shooting near the mall that left two teenagers dead. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died a few days later from their injuries.

Emmetson Zeah, 18, of Columbia “confessed to shooting both victims,” police said in charging documents. Zeah is being held without bail at the Howard County Detention Center.

In July, another teen was killed in a fatal shooting inside the mall. The suspect, who was 17 at the time, is still at large.

Ball said in a statement Monday, “We continue to work closely with HCPD and other stakeholders to take steps toward implementing strong measures to deter and combat crime in our community, as any act of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated as the safety of our residents and visitors remains our number one priority.”