Police in Howard County are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a woman south of Columbia as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of Summer Blossom Lane at about 8:15 p.m. Monday after an acquaintance of the pair found their bodies inside a residence.

Police said in a news release that they believe Ahmad Kharma, 23, shot and killed 47-year-old Shannon Buschner, then shot himself. Officers found a gun near the scene.

Kharma and Buschner had been living together in a neighborhood northwest of the intersection of Interstate 95 and Route 32. No one else is believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov