A 93-year-old woman is dead after an on-duty Howard County Police officer struck her with an unmarked vehicle in a Columbia shopping center parking lot early Friday morning.

Howard County Police are investigating the fatal crash that took place around 6:45 a.m. at Dobbin Center in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road.

Police said an on-duty, plainclothes officer was pulling out of a parking space in an unmarked 2019 GMC Acadia when the vehicle struck the woman.

The woman was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have not named either individual but said the officer was assigned to the department’s Technical Support Section.

The crash remains under investigation, but police do not preliminarily believe speed was a factor.

The officer has been placed on standard administrative leave.

Businesses in the shopping center include Walmart, Advance Auto Parts and Panera.