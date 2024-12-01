A man who refused to drop a long gun was found dead in a Laurel home on Saturday after officers fired shots, according to Howard County Police.

An independent division of the Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating the shooting.

Officials say it is unclear whether the man died from his own gun or from police gunfire. Three people were safely evacuated from residence, and no officers were injured.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 10000 block of American Pharoah Lane, a townhouse community near the Laurel Park race track, just after 3 p.m. according to a news release. Officers found a woman on the building’s ledge and a man in a window with a long gun. Police say they repeatedly asked the man to drop his weapon and the man refused. Two police officers fired shots. The man was found dead inside.

When they went inside, police found shell casings from an unknown weapon and other firearms.

Howard County police referred all inquiries to the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.