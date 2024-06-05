The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The man, who worked at a dental office, is also accused of recording personal images from patients’ phones

An Owings Mills man is facing 68 charges related to allegations he recorded 11 women at various locations around Howard County and illegally accessed private media from 37 women at the dental practice where he worked, Howard County officials said Wednesday.

Delano G. Draine, 43, is being held without bond, according to online court records. His charges include theft, Peeping Tom, visual surveillance and other computer crimes.

On Dec. 9, 2023, a 16-year-old girl reported a man recording her over the door of a dressing room at a store in The Mall at Columbia, police said. Later in the month, police seized “various evidence” from Draine through search warrants.

During the investigation, detectives “recovered numerous upskirt and dressing room videos” of at least 11 unidentified women around Howard County, police said.

Detectives also found that Draine, while working as a dental assistant, would obtain phone passcodes of both patients and coworkers by recording them using their devices, according to police, and then sneak access to their phones.

He went through the women’s media galleries and “recorded their personal videos and photos on his phone,” police said. Officials said they have identified 37 victims from the dental office, and they do not believe any of the recovered media has been posted publicly online.

An attorney listed for Draine in online court records, Warren A. Brown, was not immediately available for comment.