The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Howard County man who has been charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after an undercover investigation, officials said Wednesday.

The man, Scott Paul Locastro, 50, of West Friendship in Howard County, is charged with eight counts of sexual solicitation of a minor and two counts of selling obscene material to minors.

He was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Frederick sheriff’s office said a detective within its Internet Crimes Against Children Section was posing as a 13-year-old girl online when Locastro “initiated communication with her through a cellular messaging application” on Jan. 3.

Officials said the detective told Locastro “several times throughout the conversation” that he was talking to a 13-year-old and that he continued to “engage in a sexual conversation, with the undercover detective, soliciting numerous sex acts.”

Locastro said he would drive from West Friendship to Frederick County to engage in “several sexual acts,” the sheriff’s office said. On Tuesday, Locastro drove to Frederick County and detectives arrested him without incident, the sheriff’s office said.