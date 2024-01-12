An employee of the Glenwood Country Day School has been arrested by Howard County Police and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, police officials said Friday.

Dameon Patterson, 31, of Elkridge, is facing counts of sex abuse of a minor, rape and other sex offenses, according to online court records. An attorney listed in online court records for Patterson declined to comment.

Patterson has worked in the Glenwood Country Day School’s before- and after-school programs and summer camps for about two years, police said.

Last week, the victim told a child about being abused, and that friend told an adult, police said. Detectives started an investigation Thursday and Patterson was arrested later in the day, Howard County Police said.

The child reported that the abuse happened over a period of two years, police said.

The Glenwood Country Day School was ordered to stop providing care immediately by Maryland State Department of Education Office of Child Care on Jan. 5, Raven Hill, a spokeswoman for the department, said.

The school had failed to immediately notify the Office of Child Care about an employee who was under investigation for a criminal charge or allegation of child abuse, Hill said in an email. The office is still investigating, she said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information, including any other children who may have been victimized by Patterson, to contact police at 410-313-STOP.

This story may be updated.