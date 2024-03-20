The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A woman identifying herself as the mother of Naysha Dayshawnna Jackson, one of two women killed in an Ellicott City crash over the weekend, said a preliminary police conclusion — that her daughter was driving on the wrong side of Route 100 — is incorrect.

The mother posted a video on her daughter’s X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, of where the accident took place. In the caption, she wrote, “#Justice$Naysha Naysha was never on the wrong side of the rode!!! [sic] Naysha’s car was hit from the back & the impact spent her car around! Stop believing everything ya’ll see !!!!”

“We’ve seen a thread on X,” Lori Boone, a police spokesperson said in an email. “Preliminary investigation of on-scene evidence indicates the Acura was traveling the wrong direction.”

Police did not elaborate further about the social media posts.

The video has been viewed 5.1 million times on X as of Wednesday evening.

In the days following the wreck, , Howard County police are keeping mum on additional details.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police said a 2021 Acura RDX was traveling on Route 100 westbound in the area of Snowden River Parkway, where it was struck by a 2010 Subaru Forester and a 2004 Lincoln Town Car.

When asked if police are investigating the accident as an alcohol-related incident, Boone said “investigators are looking into all possible contributing factors.”

The drivers of the Acura and Subaru were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Lincoln was not injured.

Jackson, 29, of Ellicott City, was in the Acura, while Dawn Cathylee Eden, 60, of Columbia, was in the Subaru. Jackson was not wearing her seat belt, according to a preliminary investigation.

In 2022, Jackson was charged with “exceeding posted maximum speed limit: 100 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone,” according to court case documents. The incident occurred on March 19, 2022, at 2:06 a.m. Jackson pleaded guilty and was convicted of driving 59 mph.

Families of the deceased did not return messages to a reporter from The Baltimore Banner.

When asked if there was any additional information police could provide Wednesday, Boone said no.