Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating after the discovery of “possible human remains” at the county’s refuse/recycling center on West Warren Road in Cockeysville.

Police said they were called to the facility, which accepts waste and recycling from multiple jurisdictions, around 9 a.m. Monday.

Detectives were waiting for the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to get to the scene and evaluate what had been discovered as of 1 p.m. Monday, police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said.

The potential human remains were discovered indoors on a conveyor belt at the facility, Lepola-Stewart said. No arrests have been made.

Around noon, the county Department of Public Works and Transportation said the facility “is closed for the rest of the day.” The department said it hoped operations would be back to normal Tuesday.

This is a developing story.