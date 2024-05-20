Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating after the discovery of “possible human remains” at the county’s refuse/recycling center on West Warren Road in Cockeysville.

Police said they were called to the facility, which accepts waste and recycling from multiple jurisdictions, around 9 a.m. Monday.

Detectives were waiting for the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to get to the scene and evaluate what had been discovered as of 1 p.m. Monday, police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said.

The potential human remains were discovered indoors on a conveyor belt at the facility, Lepola-Stewart said. No arrests have been made.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Around noon, the county Department of Public Works and Transportation said the facility “is closed for the rest of the day.” The department said it hoped operations would be back to normal Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler is a reporter on The Banner’s Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore. His work has appeared in The Baltimore Sun, USA TODAY, Baltimore magazine and others.

More from Cody Boteler

Warm temperatures this week with some storms expected

Towson alum Mike Flanagan talks horror and wanting to film in Maryland

More From The Banner

Maryland hospitals took money from poor patients. Why haven’t they paid them back?

Joanna Meade reads aloud love letters from the 1920's in the sun room of her home on February 27, 2024. The letters were found inside of a wall during a renovation.

Secret in the walls: Hidden letters reveal love, lust, scandal in 1920s Baltimore society

Illustration shows black geometric fragments falling from the sky, partially obscuring the faint outline of Key Bridge central span. In the background a sunrise starts to illuminate the darkness.

Grieving my brother and the Key Bridge

Sheila Dixon, a ‘filthy’ street and residents who want politicians to put up or shut up