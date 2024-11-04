Baltimore County Police said Monday that a loaded firearm was discovered at a children’s indoor playground in Owings Mills over the weekend.

Officers took possession of the weapon after being called to the Hyper Kidz facility at 11460 Cronridge Drive just after 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, a police spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

Bynia Reed, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Hyper Kidz, said in a text message that the company is cooperating with the police investigation and using video footage and their point of sale system to identify “the negligent parent” who dropped the gun. She said the situation was handled “swiftly” by parents, staff and police.

“We are parents too and this is being taken very seriously on all fronts,” Reed said.

She reiterated that Hyper Kidz facilities have a strict no weapons policy and “many other safety policies.”

Police and Reed did not immediately specify what kind of firearm was found, where in the facility it was discovered, or by whom.

This is a developing story.