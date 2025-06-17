A man is dead, and two others were injured after a shooting on I-70 in Frederick County on Saturday evening, according to Maryland State Police.

Around 11:55 p.m. on June 14, troopers responded to the 600 block of Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy for a report of a shooting on eastbound I-70, just before Maryland Route 27.

When they arrived, they found a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck at the scene. Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea, 20, of Silver Spring, and five others had been inside the pickup truck at the time of the shooting.

Urrea was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a trauma center with gunshot injuries.

One passenger was evaluated at the scene but declined medical treatment. The three other individuals reported no injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the victims were struck by gunfire from another vehicle while traveling east on I-70, not long after leaving an event at the Frederick Fairgrounds.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage on eastbound I-70 in Frederick County between 11:30 p.m. and midnight to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150. Anyone with information on the shooting is also asked to contact police.

Recent road-rage shootings in Maryland

A Baltimore County man was arrested June 6 on drug and gun charges after an alleged road-rage incident on I-695 in Baltimore County.

The man is accused of pointing a firearm at a driver and passenger on the outer loop of I-695 before I-95 on June 4.

In mid-February, two men were arrested in separate road-rage incidents in Baltimore and Prince George’s counties.

And in January, a man was charged after an early morning road-rage shooting on Route 340 in Frederick County. On Jan. 10, state police received a call about a shooting in progress on westbound Route 340 near the Jefferson area.

