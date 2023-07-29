Maryland attorney general investigating in-custody death in Baltimore

Published 7/29/2023 3:29 p.m. EDT

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigations Division is investigating after a man whom police restrained, handcuffed and placed on his side on a stretcher this week in Baltimore became unresponsive and later died. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating after a man whom police restrained, handcuffed and placed on his side on a stretcher this week in Baltimore became unresponsive and later died.

At about 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Baltimore City Fire Department and Maryland Transit Administration Police responded to 200 block of South Howard Street, near the Baltimore Convention Center and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Someone called 911 about a man who was lying in the middle of the street, the attorney general’s office reported, trying to kill himself and “fighting people.”

Baltimore Police then arrived. Body camera video shows MTA Police speaking with the man, who was acting erratically, the attorney general’s office stated.

Officers restrained the man, put him in handcuffs and placed him on his side on a stretcher. Emergency medical personnel and police then strapped him to it. First-responders started providing medical aid after he was loaded into an ambulance.

The man became unresponsive after several minutes. Police removed the handcuffs while emergency medical personnel tried to save his life. He died several hours later at the hospital, the attorney general’s office reported.

Law enforcement has not released his name.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy. The cause and manner of death are pending.

dylan.segelbaum@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.