Two men were arrested and charged Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting on Interstate 70 east earlier this month, Maryland State Police officials said Monday.

Francisco Javier Sanchez-Juarez, 28, and Jeffrey Josue Diaz, 24, both of Howard County, were charged with first-degree murder and related firearms charges, police said.

Neither had an attorney listed in online court records, and both are being held without bond in Frederick County, according to MSP. Both have a bail review scheduled for Tuesday.

Sanchez-Juarez was charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, according to online court records. Diaz faces similar charges as well as illegal possession of a firearm and using a firearm to commit a felony or violent crime, court records show.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Around 11:55 p.m. on June 14, Maryland State Police troopers went to the 600 block of Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy for reports of a shooting. Police said the shooting happened while drivers were traveling eastbound on I-70 after leaving an event at the Fredrick Fairgrounds.

A 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck with five passengers and a driver was discovered on the scene, police said. The driver was taken to the hospital for gunshot injuries, and 20-year-old Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another passenger was treated at the scene, and three others reported no injuries.

The June 14 shooting comes amid several other road rage incidents Maryland State Police are investigating this year, including some in Cecil, Prince George’s, Montgomery and Baltimore counties among others.