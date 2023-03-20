Baltimore Police arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the murder of Izaiah Carter, a 16-year-old Patterson High School student who died after being shot near the school just after 2 p.m. on March 6.

Roger Alexander Alvarado-Mendoza was arrested in Texas with the help of Texas police. Authorities are working to extradite him to Baltimore. He was taken into custody after a witness told them he was in Texas, about to flee the country. He has a previous arrest in 2018 in Baltimore, another one in Florida.

Baltimore police found Carter in Joseph E. Lee Park unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the nearby Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Carter was in his first year as a JROTC cadet at Patterson High School. William Fork, the group’s instructor, said last week that Carter was an “intelligent kid who came into the program to keep out of the noise.”

While many first-year cadets come to find out they don’t like JROTC because of the uniform and grooming standards, Carter didn’t have any issues, Fork said.

“He was consistent in wearing his uniform. And periodically, he thought about maybe going into service after high school,” he said. “He was an intelligent young man and would’ve went far in the program.”

His mother said she feared retaliation against Izaiah after what she described as a mediation meeting held at Patterson in January following an alleged brawl in the school cafeteria involving 23 students.