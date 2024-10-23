A man who’s shown in a viral video attacking two fans in Federal Hill after the Ravens-Commanders game in Baltimore has a long history of substance abuse and was on a “couple week cocaine and alcohol bender,” his attorney said on Wednesday.

In arguing for release from pretrial detention, Brian Thompson, Jack Callis’ attorney, said his client immediately hired a lawyer and surrendered to Baltimore Police at the Southern District.

”He’s got one of the most recognizable faces in the country right now,” Thompson said. “There’s no way this kid can go anywhere, even if he was inclined to, and he’s clearly indicated to this court that he is not inclined to flee but inclined to come back here and face the charges — and he did.”

Thompson asked the judge to release his client so he could take part in an intensive outpatient program through which he would live at a recovery house. Callis would remain there indefinitely and be on “total lockdown, GPS monitoring, home detention,” Thompson said.

He also criticized prosecutors for what he described as significantly overcharging the case. ”As ugly as the video is, and I’m not going to sit here and tell you that it’s not, these are punches,” Thompson said. “No one pulled out a gun. No one pulled out a knife. No one beat someone with a billy club.”

But District Judge LaTina Burse Greene ordered Callis to continue to be held without bail, describing the attack as an “unprovoked assault.” She said she would consider changing her decision if both the defense and prosecution came to her with a plan to release him into a inpatient treatment program with 24/7 home detention.

“Until such time,” Greene said, “he’s going to be held without bond.”

Callis, 24, of Sarasota, Florida, is charged with one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

He appeared via video from the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center and stood during the bail review hearing in a yellow jumpsuit. His mother, Kathy, sat in the courtroom gallery and became visibly emotional.

Assistant State’s Attorney Twila Driggins, chief of the Felony Trial Division, asked the judge to continue to hold Callis without bail, arguing there was no condition or combination of them that could reasonably assure his appearance in court and protect public safety.

The men, she said, are “humiliated” and “fearful.”

“This young man has the opportunity, the means and the methodology to not stay here and to not present himself for trial,” Driggins said.

She noted that there are higher levels of care for substance abuse treatment than outpatient programs.

On Oct. 13, Callis was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey when he walked toward two men wearing Commanders jerseys and attacked them, Baltimore Police allege.

When one of their friends who was also wearing a Commanders jersey tried to intervene, Callis lunged and punched him twice in the face. Then, Callis grabbed the back of his collar while pulling him to the ground, police assert.

The viral video, police reported, captures what unfolded just minutes later.

Callis approaches the same two men outside Cross Street Market for a second time. He then kicks and punches one of them in the face, causing him to fall and hit the side of a parked car.

That’s when Callis swings at the other man and throws him into a wall. Callis then tosses him on the ground.

Next, Callis backpedals while facing the camera and yells, “I don’t lose” as he flexes his right arm.

The man who fell and hit the car later told detectives he has experienced memory loss and other symptoms. Medical records, police claim, show that he suffered a concussion.

In one post on X, people have watched the viral video more than 50 million times. Social media users identified Callis as the assailant and named his employer, Maury Donnelly & Parr Inc., which responded that it has a “zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior.”

Callis, the company reported, was “no longer employed with our firm.” He worked there for 34 days.